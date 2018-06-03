An FBI agent loses his gun doing a backflip on the dance floor. Watch as it goes off

A video shows an off-duty FBI agent dancing early Saturday at a Denver bar as onlookers crowd around, smiling and laughing.
But as the man performs a backflip, a handgun falls from his waistband holster onto the dance floor, a video obtained by KMGH shows. The agent scrambles for the gun, which fires as he picks it up.
The gunshot struck a bystander in the leg, police told The Denver Post. “He appears to have non-life threatening injuries,” Marika Putman, a Denver Police Department spokeswoman, told the publication. In a press release, police said the injured man had a "good prognosis."
In the video, the off-duty agent quickly holsters his gun as some patrons flee and others appear shocked and confused. He then walks off the dance floor with his hands up.
"Everyone was kind of shocked after it happened because (the agent) kind of put his gun back away and then he walked away," the woman who shot the video told KDVR. "No one really knew what was going on.”
The incident took place at 12:45 a.m. Saturday at Mile High Spirits Distillery and Tasting Room, according to KCNC.
The off-duty FBI agent, whom police did not identify, was taken to Denver police headquarters and released to an FBI supervisor, reported The Denver Post. He has not been charged but an investigation continues.
