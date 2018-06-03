AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Report: Trump lawyers' made case to Mueller against subpoena
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's lawyers composed a secret 20-page letter to special counsel Robert Mueller to assert that he cannot be forced to testify while arguing that he could not have committed obstruction because he has absolute authority over all federal investigations.
The existence of the letter, which was first reported and posted by The New York Times on Saturday, was a bold assertion of presidential power and another front on which Trump's lawyers have argued that the president can't be subpoenaed in the special counsel's ongoing investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.
The letter is dated January 29 and addressed to Mueller from John Dowd, one of Trump's lawyers at the time who has since resigned from the legal team. In the letter, the Trump's lawyers argue that a charge of illegal obstruction is moot because the Constitution empowers the president to, "if he wished, terminate the inquiry, or even exercise his power to pardon."
Trump weighed in on Saturday on Twitter, asking "Is the Special Counsel/Justice Department leaking my lawyers letters to the Fake News Media?" He added: "When will this very expensive Witch Hunt Hoax ever end? So bad for our Country."
Mueller has requested an interview with the president to determine whether he had criminal intent to obstruct the investigation into his associates' possible links to Russia's election interference. Trump had previously signaled that he would be willing to sit for an interview, but his legal team, including head lawyer Rudy Giuliani, have privately and publicly expressed concern that the president could risk charges of perjury.
___
China warns US trade deals off if tariffs go ahead
BEIJING (AP) — China warned Sunday after another round of talks on a sprawling trade dispute with Washington that any deals they produce "will not take effect" if President Donald Trump's threatened tariff hike on Chinese goods goes ahead.
The warning came after delegations led by U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and China's top economic official, Vice Premier Liu He, wrapped up a meeting on Beijing's pledge to narrow its trade surplus. Ross said at the start of the event they had discussed specific American exports China might purchase, but the talks ended with no joint statement and neither side released details.
The White House threw the meeting's status into doubt Tuesday by renewing a threat to impose 25 percent tariffs on $50 billion of Chinese high-tech goods in response to complaints Beijing steals or pressures foreign companies to hand over technology. The event went ahead despite that but Beijing said it reserved the right to retaliate.
Tuesday's announcement revived fears the conflict between the two biggest economies might dampen global growth or encourage other governments to raise their own barriers to imports.
"If the United States introduces trade sanctions including a tariff increase, all the economic and trade achievements negotiated by the two parties will not take effect," said the Chinese statement, carried by the official Xinhua News Agency.
___
US singled out by G7 allies over steel and aluminum tariffs
WHISTLER, British Columbia (AP) — The United States was singled out by some of its closest allies Saturday over the imposition of tariffs that they warn will undermine open trade and weaken confidence in the global economy.
The dispute over U.S. President Donald Trump's new levies on steel and aluminum imports is driving a wedge in the G7 group of industrial nations.
Following Saturday's conclusion of a three-day meeting of G7 finance ministers, Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau issued a summary saying the other six members want Trump to hear their message of "concern and disappointment" over the U.S. trade actions.
Allies including Canada and the European Union are threatening retaliatory tariffs.
The G7 ministers urged U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to deliver their message before leaders of the group's member countries meet next week in Quebec.
___
Mattis warns of bumpy road to US, North Korea nuclear summit
SINGAPORE (AP) — It will be a "bumpy road" to the nuclear negotiations with North Korea later this month, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis warned Sunday, telling his South Korean and Japanese counterparts they must maintain a strong defensive stance so the diplomats can negotiate from a position of strength.
Mattis was speaking at the start of a meeting with South Korean Defense Minister Song Young-moo and Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera on the final day of the Shangri-La Dialogue security conference. He said allies must remain vigilant.
"We can anticipate, at best, a bumpy road to the negotiations," Mattis said. "In this moment we are steadfastly committed to strengthening even further our defense cooperation as the best means for preserving the peace."
Plans are moving forward for a nuclear weapons summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on June 12 in Singapore. And Mattis repeated the U.S. position that North Korea will only receive relief from U.N. national security sanctions when it demonstrates "verifiable and irreversible steps" to denuclearization.
Through an interpreter, Song said that this is a great turning point as North Korea takes its first steps toward denuclearization.
___
Police link killings of Phoenix psychiatrist, 2 paralegals
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The shooting death of a prominent forensic psychiatrist who assisted in high-profile murder cases including serial killings in Phoenix is connected to the killing of two paralegals, said authorities, who were investigating Saturday whether a fourth homicide was also related.
Police in the Phoenix suburb of Scottsdale said the killings Friday of paralegals Veleria Sharp, 48, and Laura Anderson, 49, were related to the fatal shooting in Phoenix a day earlier of Dr. Steven Pitt.
Scottsdale police spokesman, Sgt. Ben Hoster said investigators are trying to determine what linked the three victims.
"We don't know the relationships or the connections," he said.
Witnesses heard a loud argument and gunfire Thursday outside Pitt's office on the border with Scottsdale. Phoenix police have been investigating the shooting and previously said they had no information on whether the killing was related to Pitt's work.
___
Duterte tells UN expert 'to go to hell' over criticism
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte lashed out Sunday at another U.N. human rights expert for making critical remarks about his supposed role in the expulsion of the chief justice, telling him "to go to hell."
Duterte dismissed the remarks of Diego Garcia-Sayan and told him not to meddle in domestic problems. Duterte was replying to a reporter's question before flying on a visit to South Korea.
"Tell him not to interfere with the affairs of my country. He can go to hell," Duterte said in a late-night televised news conference. "He is not a special person and I do not recognize his rapporteur title."
Garcia-Sayan told reporters in Manila on Thursday that the unprecedented ouster of Maria Lourdes Sereno as chief justice after Duterte lambasted her in public is an attack on judicial independence that could put Philippine democracy at risk.
Duterte has reacted with similar public outbursts in the past against other U.N. rapporteurs who raised alarm and sought an independent investigation into his bloody campaign against illegal drugs, which has left thousands of mostly poor drug suspects dead. Police blamed the deaths on clashes with law enforcers.
___
Slovenians vote as anti-immigrant party sees strong support
LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenians are voting Sunday in a parliamentary election with polls predicting that an anti-immigrant party will win the most votes but not enough to form a government on its own.
The ballot is being held a few weeks earlier than the country's regular four-year span following the sudden resignation in March of outgoing Prime Minister Miro Cerar over a failed railway project.
Slovenia, once part of former communist-run Yugoslavia and the home nation of U.S. first lady Melania Trump, joined the European Union in 2004. It has been using the shared euro currency since 2007.
The right-wing Slovenian Democratic Party of former Prime Minister Janez Jansa has seen strong support ahead of Sunday's ballot, followed by an anti-establishment party led by ex-comedian Marjan Sarec and several moderate groups from the outgoing ruling coalition.
But observers also say many of the country's 1.7 million voters are still undecided.
___
Capitals flying high, up 2-1 on Vegas in Stanley Cup Final
WASHINGTON (AP) — In his first home Stanley Cup Final game after 13 long years checkered with as many disappointments as milestones, Alex Ovechkin was not going to be denied the opportunity to do something special.
He played with an edge. He played with joy. And he played with the leadership his Washington Capitals have come to expect.
Ovechkin dived to the ice to score his 14th goal of the playoffs, laid down to block shots, dished out hits and, along with Evgeny Kuznetsov, muscled the Capitals past the Vegas Golden Knights 3-1 on Saturday night to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.
Showing the kind of emotion on the ice and the bench from his younger days, Ovechkin led the way and now has Washington two wins away from the first championship in the 43-year history of the franchise.
"It's the Stanley Cup Final," Ovechkin said. "What do you wanna do? It's all in for everybody."
___
Warriors not expecting LeBron James and Co. to lose edge
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — All the chatter is that underdog Cleveland could be completely deflated from the way it flopped in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Determined and as motivated as ever might be more appropriate and fitting whenever LeBron James is in the mix.
"It's one of the toughest losses I've had in my career," James acknowledged Saturday, "because of everything that kind of went on with the game and the way we played. Obviously, we all know what happened in the game."
There were miscues aplenty, most notably J.R. Smith's offensive rebound in the final seconds of regulation that he dribbled back toward half-court in a tie game rather than shooting for a chance to win it — later insisting he knew the score, though that remains a huge mystery. The decision baffled a frustrated and stunned LeBron, who signaled at his teammate with arms pointed toward the basket.
"The game's over. There's nothing we can do about it," Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said. "We've got to move on, move forward."
James has done so all postseason with an edge, intensity and ability to all-out carry the Cavs — will them to win after win, if you wish.
___
Legal bare-knuckle fighting makes bloody debut in Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The first ever state-sanctioned bare-knuckle boxing match got a bloody ending Saturday night — and a big response from a raucous crowd.
Arnold Adams, a 32-year-old MMA heavyweight, pounded ex-UFC fighter D.J. Linderman's face into a bloody mess in front of 2,000 rowdy fans at a hockey rink that usually hosts birthday parties and skating lessons in Wyoming's capital. Tens of thousands more tuned in for the pay-per-view event, which featured 10 bouts, including four heavyweight fights in a tournament format.
Fans were lined up outside the Cheyenne Ice and Events Center more than an hour before the first major bare-knuckle event in the U.S. since 1889. Forrest Peters, from Cheyenne, was among those in attendance. He came to cheer Estevan Payan — who served in the same Army unit as Peters — and to witness history.
"With the bare-knuckle fighting and everything, having them bring it back for the first time in over 100 years, you knew it's pretty exciting to see," Peters said, "and especially having it here in Cheyenne, kinda out here where the West is still a little wild."
Payan, of Tempe, Arizona, didn't disappoint, flooring Omar Avelar at 1:57 of the opening round of a 145-pound match.
