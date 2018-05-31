He took a 3 a.m. joyride with a handcuffed hotel worker in his back seat, Oregon cops say

Cedar Haddad told Oregon detectives that “he wanted to point a gun at a person to put them in fear,” according to KATU.
At 3 a.m. Saturday, the 19-year-old computer engineering student strolled into the Inn at Nye Beach in Newport, Ore., in a hoodie and white beach shorts. Then he pulled out a replica handgun and abducted a hotel employee, police told The Oregonian.
He dragged the woman to his car, where he kept her handcuffed in the back seat during a 90-minute joyride around Newport, Ore., police told KATU.
Haddad made several stops before taking off the woman’s handcuffs and leaving her in a residential neighborhood about a mile from the hotel, police told KPTV. She flagged down a passing police officer.
Police arrested the Oregon State University freshman Wednesday in Corvallis, Ore., on suspicion of kidnapping and menacing in the bizarre case, reported The Corvallis Gazette-Times.
“It’s definitely a very traumatic experience,” Robert Edwards, regional director of operations for the Inn at Nye Beach, told KPTV. “We are just very thankful and very grateful that nobody was physically injured throughout this.”
Surveillance footage and tips from the public led to Haddad’s arrest, The Oregonian reported.
