He was handcuffed, shackled for attack on girlfriend — but still slipped free, cops say

Handcuffs and shackles proved no match for one 19-year-old Utah man, police say.
Officers with the Saratoga Springs Police Department arrested 19-year-old Noah Randall Cook on Monday after he was accused of assaulting his girlfriend inside a Walmart, according to a police report obtained by Fox13. The teen surprised the woman from behind, police say, before forcing her to the ground and "exposing her breasts."
The unidentified victim called police before hiding in a bathroom inside the store, police told Fox13, and exited only to find that Cook was out in the parking lot. He was arrested on the scene, put in a police cruiser with a seat belt and handcuffed from behind.
But Cook wasn't done yet, police say. According to The Daily Herald, an arrest report says an officer briefly exited the car — and returned to find that Cook had gotten out of the seat belt and managed to get his cuffed hands in front of him.
So the cop put a shackle on his left arm and drove the teen to a police station, according to The Daily Herald. Officers left Cook alone for three minutes inside a room at the station, police say, and that's all it took for the suspect to get the shackle off his arm and flee the building on foot.
Police say his left wrist was free of the handcuff but the right wrist still had it attached.
It took multiple police agencies two days to locate Cook, who was again arrested on Wednesday on a path behind the home of the woman he is accused of assaulting, Fox13 reported. He is charged with forcible sexual abuse and escape from official custody — both felonies — as well as theft, criminal trespass and other misdemeanors.
Another man was accused of escaping police handcuffs while in custody — but evaded authorities for much longer.
Florida police say they arrested man in Marion County after he pointed a gun at a woman who asked him to turn down his music — but he ran away after being arrested and handcuffed. That arrest was back in December 2016, according to WFTV9, but police say they just arrested Leroy Graham this month after he allegedly ran a red light.
