A woman named Crystal Methvin was charged with drug possession. Guess which kind

The St. Augustine Police Department is having a social media chuckle over its arrest of a Florida woman for drug possession.
"Have you ever wondered what Crystal Meth looks like?" the PD asks on a post on its Facebook page.
Generally, according to the Foundation for a Drug-Free World website, methamphetamine drugs are of a crystalline white powder appearance. The powder can also be brown, yellow-gray, orange or pink. Crystal meth's chunky crystals resemble ice.
But that's not what has the police department all a-twitter.
The woman police arrested and said was using crystal meth is named Crystal Methvin.
"No joke," the police quip.
Methvin, 40, and Douglas Michael Nickerson, 41, were arrested by St. Augustine police after officers responded to a parking lot on South Dixie Highway at 6 a.m. Saturday after someone called in a complaint about an unlicensed driver.
Police found three people sitting in a parked vehicle. Methvin and Nickerson were the two that got arrested.
Methvin and Nickerson were charged with drug possession and are at St. John's County Jail on a $5,000 bond.
Nickerson was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and has an additional $500 bail.
Methvin has been charged with drug possession before, according to police records.
The social media post has drawn plenty of guffaws.
"Social media post win for the day!" read one representative comment.
But one reader admonished the St. Augustine Police Department for posting Methvin's mugshot — which is standard practice and a public record.
"I implore you to re-think your social media approach to sharing embarrassing mugshots of people who have been arrested for reasons related to drug-abuse. There must be more effective deterrents that don't shame people who need rehab and a chance for a fresh start?" the Facebook user said.
The PD responded: "Thank you, Laura for your response, but the camera takes what it sees! The message must come out! We have too many of our young children eaten away by this and we see it daily! Enough is Enough!"
