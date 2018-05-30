Kansas 'Fab Five' siblings whose adoption story went viral now have a forever home

Wednesday afternoon, a Kansas couple became parents to five Kansas siblings whose adoption request gained international attention.

Jeff and Toni Whaley of rural Douglas County officially adopted the so-called "Fab Five," ages 3 to 12, a little over a year after they saw a video online about the children.

The Whaleys applied for adoption soon after they saw the video, they said Wednesday, before a story by The Star on the children's hope to stay together went viral on social media.

The siblings are (from youngest to oldest): Olive, Landon, Layla, Preston and Bradley. The Whaleys have no other children, though they've served as foster parents the past several years.

"We feel blessed," Jeff Whaley said.

Featured in March 2017 in The Star's weekly "Family Wanted" feature, the siblings' story drew some 7 million online readers and thousands of offers to adopt from as far away as Ireland and New Zealand.

The unprecedented flood of inquiries on the state-contracted Adopt Kansas Kids website crashed the site the day after the children's story published.

The Kansas Department of Children and Family Services, which oversaw the children's placement, strove from the start to keep them together in their home state. They had been living in separate foster homes in central Kansas.

Until Wednesday's court proceeding, the state strictly guarded the siblings' background and even where they were living. Still, the few details about their story seemed to captivate: big brother Bradley was "the music lover"; middle child Layla "is already planning to save sick or injured animals when she grows up"; Layla "loves to be cuddled."

State officials later said interest in the Fab Five helped draw families to other children in need of adoption.

Johnson County District Judge Kathleen Sloan presided over the adoption ceremony. Earlier this year, Sloan legalized the adoption of four siblings, ages 11 to 17, to Eric and Phyllis Watson of Gardner.

"There is nothing better than an adoption, in part because you came into this courtroom happy and I get to let you leave happy," Sloan said.

Judge Kathleen Sloan made all 5 adoptions official this afternoon. Bradley, Preston, Layla, Landon and Olive found their forever home with parents Jeff and Toni, of Douglas County pic.twitter.com/Aew8U04JYY — Conner Mitchell (@ConnerMitchell0) May 30, 2018 Jeff and Toni told @KCStar before the adoption ceremony that the Fab 5 asked to join their family from on a book of possible homes. “They has a voice in the process ... We feel very blessed,” Jeff said. pic.twitter.com/FJiVTEsT0S — Conner Mitchell (@ConnerMitchell0) May 30, 2018 The 5 have lived with Jeff and Toni since the beginning of the school year. Jeff: “They are very happy. They’ve been through some pain, but they’ve adjusted well to having some positive role models (in our family).” pic.twitter.com/4KfftUIVNk — Conner Mitchell (@ConnerMitchell0) May 30, 2018

Kansas City lawyer Gene Balloun provided pro-bono assistance to the Whaleys, as he has done for more than 1,000 other local adoption cases. His law firm, Shook Hardy & Bacon, administers the state-funded Kansas Foster Children Adoption and Scholarship Program, which provides college tuition grants to persons once in the foster-care system.

"When these five children reach college age, they'll qualify for the help," said Balloun, himself a foster parent to 29 children going back decades.

The five siblings have lived with the Whaleys since the beginning of the school year.

“They are very happy," Jeff Whaley said. "They’ve been through some pain, but they’ve adjusted well to having some positive role models (in our family).”

Nine-year-old Layla, the chattiest one, said: "It was really, really important that we stay together."

After the proceeding, she praised Judge Sloan.

"That was amazing," she said. "The judge was so nice."