After boldly going where no man should in public, man said he was Captain Kirk, cops say

The man Clearwater cops found on the bus stop bench on Monday morning appeared to be masturbating, according to a police report. Then, things got weird.
According to WFLA's reading of the police report, after cops took the man into custody, they asked his name.
"James Tiberius Kirk," the man responded.
That would be the full name of Captain James T. Kirk, commander of the Starship Enterprise and the lead character on the original "Star Trek."
Actually, the impostor's name is James Roger Bundrick. Though he's transient, Bundrick doesn't seem to be on a five-year mission throughout the universe. In fact, the 56-year-old Georgia native's last five years seem to have been in Florida. He spent three and a half years, 2013-16, in prison for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and delivering a fake bomb threat, according to information from the Florida Department of Corrections. He received a citation for "improper pedestrian action" earlier this year, according to Pinellas County Court records.
Monday's charges turned out to be disorderly conduct and providing a false name to law enforcement. Bundrick's in jail on $400 bond, according to Pinellas County Sheriff's Office jail records.
