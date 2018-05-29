U.S. identifies ISIS militants accused of leading ambush that killed 4 soldiers in Niger

In this image from video released by the Department of Defense, Niger military members arrive at the scene where the body of Army Sgt. La David T. Johnson, 25, of Miami Gardens, Fla., was recovered after an ambush that killed four U.S. service members in October 2017 in Niger. The dramatic new drone video, released May 17, 2018, of the ambush that killed four American soldiers shows U.S. forces desperately trying to escape, and fighting for their lives after friendly Nigerien forces mistook them for the enemy. (Department of Defense via AP