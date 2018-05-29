Key laws, residents vexed when legislative leaders resign

FILE – In this June 28, 2016, file photo, Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger marks the passage of legislation to rename Port Columbus International Airport to John Glenn Columbus International Airport, during an event at the airport in Columbus, Ohio. Midterm resignations of legislative leaders, including Rosenberger's resignation on April 12, 2018, have caused lawmaking to stall in Ohio, a lawsuit in Kentucky and left some residents unrepresented in Massachusetts. Jay LaPrete, File AP Photo