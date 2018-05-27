Bloody but forgotten WWII battle still haunts soldiers

In this May 19, 2018, photo World War II veterans Allan Seroll, left, of Massachusetts, and William Roy Dover, right, of Alabama, right, attend a 75th anniversary celebration of the Battle of Attu in Anchorage, Alaska. Dover was an American soldier who took part in the May 1943 effort to reclaim Alaska's Attu Island from the Japanese. It was the only World War II battle fought on North American soil. Mark Thiessen AP Photo