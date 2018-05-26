'Someone is on their side.' Why these kindergartners start each day with a handshake

SHARE COPY LINK Ashley Taylor greets all her kindergarten students, her "littles," at Keene Elementary with love every day. But they also greet each other with a handshake and a smile. It's Taylor's way of bringing good old fashioned manners back, she says Ashley Taylor Aggregated by Matthew Martinez

