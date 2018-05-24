He bought a woman drinks. She left him at bar — he broke into her home and raped her, Pa. cops say

A judge described it as a "brazen act of stalking."
Pittsburgh Police say Adnan Hilton Pehlivan, a restaurant owner in the area, bought a woman and her friends drinks at a bar, stalked her as she went home and then broke into house and raped her on May 15. The 46-year-old was arrested the following day, according to the Pittsburgh Post Gazette, and freed on a $20,000 cash bond.
Judge Jeffrey A. Manning, from the Allegheny County Common Pleas, revoked that bond on Thursday after watching a 14-minute surveillance video in court that alleged to show Pehlivan following the woman and her friends in his silver BMW, the Pittsburgh Post Gazette reported. Deputy District Attorney Jennifer DiGiovanni testified in court that he trailed the group for miles and called it "predatory behavior."
Deputies took him into custody per Judge Manning's orders, the Pittsburgh Post Gazette wrote.
A criminal complaint obtained by TribLive alleges that Pehlivan engaged in small talk with the woman and her friends — and then bought each of them alcoholic beverages at a local bar. The friends left without giving him a phone number or address, police say.
The woman, whom police haven't identified, told police that she returned home and fell asleep — only to wake up to a man raping her. She said she recognized the assailant as the man who bought her drinks at the bar, police told TribLive, and fought him off by punching him and grabbing his collar.
The man fled the house, police say, but came back for a brief second for his jacket. Police told Patch.com that they found evidence of a break-in at the house, as the window had been wedged open.
Pehlivan owns the Istanbul Sofra restaurant in the area, Patch.com reported, and is also planning to open another location named Hilton's Lounge right next door. He faces charges of sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, simple assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of an unconscious person and burglary.
DiGiovanni said that police found a shirt at the Pehlivan's home, which they searched through a warrant, that matches a button left at the victim's house, according to The Pittsburgh Post Gazette. He also had scratches on his neck that matched the story given by the woman, police say.
