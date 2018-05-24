He admitted causing girlfriend's miscarriage, but she saved him from decades in prison

Brooke Fiske was excited when she discovered that she was pregnant.
Her on-again, off-again doctor boyfriend reacted differently.
After failing to convince Fiske to have an abortion, Sikander Imran spiked her tea with an abortion pill, kmov.com reported.
Fiske, who was 17 weeks pregnant at the time, went into labor and suffered a miscarriage, according to cbsnews.com.
Imran was arrested in 2017, and earlier this year he pleaded guilty to fetal homicide, WTOP-FM reported.
On May 18, Imran received a 20-year prison sentence, but because of Fiske's impassioned plea to the Virginia court for leniency, he will serve only three years behind bars, according to abc11.com.
Fiske, who lost a baby boy in the miscarriage, showed compassion for Imran, whose attorneys said was mentally unstable, wjla.com reported. The lawyers said Imran suffered panic attacks and threatened to commit suicide.
“To me, the length of time that he serves in prison isn’t what’s important,” Fiske said, according to foxnews.com. “I think that it’s important that people know that if they’re dealing with depression, before they do something, they should reach out and get help."
Fiske's sympathy helped Imran, who faced a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison, abc11.com reported.
In addition to his prison sentence, Imran has lost his medical license and faces deportation to his native Pakistan, according to kmov.com.
"When something tragic happens, it is really important to find a way to move forward," Fiske said in a wjla.com report. "Life doesn't stop because something awful has happened."
In December 2017, Fiske recalled the events of the evening she visited Imran to discuss plans for raising the unborn child, unaware of his chilling plans.
"When I was drinking my tea in the evening I got to the bottom of the cup. There was a gritty substance in there and when I looked at it, I could tell that it was a pill that had been ground up," she told WROC, continuing that in a few hours she experienced contractions and Imran confessed he gave her the abortion pill Misoprostol.
"He immediately started crying and said that he was a horrible person,” Fiske said in the December interview.
On the day of his sentencing, Imran said he loved Fiske "more than anyone in the world" and prays for their unborn child everyday, abc11.com reported.
