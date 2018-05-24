Razor blade in McDonald's burger sent her to the hospital — but she put it there, police say

Police in Eunice, Louisiana, responded to Mercy Regional Medical Center on May 15 in a case that would eventually lead them to a local McDonald's and the store next door to it, which was missing a pack of razor blades.
They interviewed 29-year-old Correill Bradley at the hospital, according to a news release from Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot. Bradley was admitted with a mouth injury after she says she bit into her burger from the McDonald's and found out the hard way that there was a razor blade inside.
Bradley said she went through the McDonald's drive-thru, ordered the burger, but felt a sharp, strange pain in her mouth when she bit into it, according to the release.
The release identifies the restaurant only as a major chain fast food restaurant. Eunice Police Deputy Chief Richard Daigle told McClatchy it was a McDonald's.
According to the chain's website, there is just one McDonald's location in Eunice, at 2101 W. Laurel Ave.
On top of the trip to the hospital, Bradley also filed a claim with the restaurant's insurance company and sought the help of a personal injury attorney the same day she took the razor-sharp burger bite, police said.
But for some reason, Bradley was hesitant to file a report with police, the release states. Her mouth injury appeared to be self-inflicted, and the razor blade looked almost brand new, too clean to have been mixed up in burger meat, onions and ketchup, according to Fontenot.
So police investigated further.
They obtained surveillance video from the McDonald's and a nearby store that sold the brand of razor blade that caused Bradley's injury. That store also reported being one pack short on their inventory.
On May 15 security tapes, a woman resembling Bradley could be seen walking into the store, taking a package of razors and walking out without paying for them, according to the release. Then just minutes later, McDonald's security footage shows that same woman resembling Bradley walking in and ordering a meal.
She was arrested May 18, charged with the theft of the razor blades and criminal mischief, and was released on bond May 19, Daigle said.
She could face additional charges, according to Fontenot.
