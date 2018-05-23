Family rejoices at finding of soldier's World War II plane

This circa 1943 U.S. Army Air Force photo from the Kelly Family Research Project shows Lt. Tom Kelly, lower right, and other members of his crew of the B-24 bomber training in the U.S., that was later shot down in Hansa Bay in what is now Papua New Guinea during World War II. When Kelly's relatives got word that his bomber had been found, a wave of exhilaration mixed with grief washed over family members. Although relatives who never met Kelly had pieced much of his life story together over the years, they never knew what happened when his plane was shot down off the coast of Papua New Guinea in 1944. They got their answer recently when the group Project Recover found the B-24 bomber under 213 feet of water. Kelly Family Research Project via AP U.S. Army Air Force