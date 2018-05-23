He wore scrubs and responded to medical emergencies, cops say. Then he was arrested.

He wore the same colored scrubs as the other nurses and responded to “codes” at the hospital — but then staff members realized he wasn’t one of them, authorities said.

Kyle Jones, 23, rushed to patient emergencies with other workers on the Rapid Response Team at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, a criminal complaint said. Some team members suspected something was off when they couldn’t verify Jones’ affiliation with the hospital, TribLive reported.

Jones’ scrubs were light blue — the color registered nurses at UPMC must wear, the Post-Gazette reported. But with no identification, no one there knew who he was, CBS Pittsburgh said. And while they were correct color, his scrubs didn’t match the hospital’s uniform, so staff members called the police, UPMC officials told WPXI.

Jones was confronted in the hospital cafeteria, CBS Pittsburgh reported. That’s when he allegedly told authorities he was a nurse who worked for a company called Visiting Angels, police said.

SIGN UP

Our journalism makes a difference. And your subscription makes it possible. Subscribe today for only <strike style="color: #5b5b5b";> $12.99 </strike> $7.99 per month SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police say Jones doesn’t work for the company, isn’t a nurse and had posed as one to get into the hospital, the complaint said, reported TribLive.

Jones was arrested on charges of impersonating a privately employed person and other offenses. He remained jailed as of Wednesday, TribLive reported.

Authorities haven’t said how long Jones got away with impersonating a nurse, and how many emergencies he responded to, the Post-Gazette reported.

Neither police nor hospital officials have commented on Jones’ motive behind the alleged impersonation.

More than five years ago a woman posed as a nurse at a UPMC hospital and kidnapped a newborn, the Post-Gazette reported. Breona Moore had convinced her friends that she was pregnant in the months leading up to the kidnapping, the newspaper reported.

Moore, who was 19 at the time and suffers from mental illness, had been told she couldn’t have kids when she was 14, the Post-Gazette reported.

She pleaded guilty to kidnapping. She died in 2014.