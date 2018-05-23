Police stopped an 18-wheeler. There were 88 immigrants hiding inside, Texas cops say

A routine traffic stop led officers to find dozens of immigrants without documentation crammed inside an 18-wheeler, Texas police say.
The truck was pulled over at around 10 p.m. on Tuesday in Raymondville, Texas, while driving down Highway 77, police told Fox29. An officer opened the back of the truck — and allegedly discovered a mass of people huddled together inside.
There were 88 immigrants inside, to be exact, according to police, who told Fox29 that some attempted to flee from officers by crawling through a hole on the trailer's roof.
Police say that all of the people in the truck were arrested.
There were no injuries, police told KCENTV, but multiple people in the truck were rushed to the hospital for dehydration.
Stephen Sealey, a reporter for KGBT, shared footage from the scene on Twitter.
It's not the first time Texas authorities say they found immigrants without documentation sneaking into the country. According to CNN, ten people who entered the country illegally died after cramming themselves in a tractor-trailer last July with dozens of other people.
James Matthew Bradley, the driver of the truck, was just given a life sentence in April.
According to the Pew Research Center, 59 percent of immigrants without documentation reside in New York, New Jersey, Illinois, Texas, Florida and California. Two-thirds of those adult immigrants have been in the country for at least ten years.
There was a 24 percent decline in border arrests during fiscal year 2017, U.S. News & World Report wrote, while deportations also dropped six percent during that same time frame.
The number of unauthorized immigrants has declined by over 1 million since 2007, as noted by Pew.
