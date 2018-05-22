Parents can kick their 30-year-old son out of their home, court rules

The strange case of a New York state couple going to court to get their 30-year-old son to move out has ended in favor of the parents, according to media outlets in upstate New York.

State Supreme Court Justice Donald Greenwood ruled Tuesday that Michael Rotondo must leave his parents' home in Camillus in upstate New York, reported TV station WSTM.

Rotondo said he planned to appeal, calling the judge’s decision “outrageous,” reported WSYR.

The 30-minute court hearing was described as "surreal" by the news outlet Syracuse.com, which reported Michael Rotondo was argumentative, refused to address his parents directly and never denied they asked him to leave the home.

Greenwood also asked the state's adult protective services agency to investigate the case further, reported Syracuse.com. Adult Protective Services is a social services program that investigates the abuse, neglect or exploitation of older adults and adults with disabilities, according to the National Adult Protective Services Association.

Rotondo’s parents, Christina and Mark Rotondo, have been trying for months get their son to move out, according to WTHR. At one point, they even offered him money to help find a new place to live, reported Syracuse.com.

He steadfastly refused and insisted they violated state laws by not giving him a proper six months' written notice, the station reported.

In an interview after court Tuesday, Michael Rotondo seemed unclear on when he had to leave the home, according to WTSM.

"It seems to me like I should be provided with, you know, 30 days or so...to have to vacate the premises," Rotondo told WTSM. "If that's not the case, I don't know."