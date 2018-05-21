Man who stormed Trump resort booked into Florida jail

This May 2018 photo provided by the Miami Dade Department of Corrections shows Jonathan Oddi. Police say Oddi stormed the lobby of the Trump National Doral Golf Club early Friday, May 18, carrying an American flag and shouting about the president. According to police, he fired at a chandelier before exchanging gunfire with officers, who shot him in the legs and took him into custody. (Miami Dade Department of Corrections via AP)