Funeral to be held for girl killed in school bus crash

A girl leans over bouquets of flowers to blow a kiss at a memorial in front of East Brook Middle School, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Paramus, N.J. Investigators are combing through evidence seeking answers to why a school bus carrying 45 fifth-graders and teachers on a field trip collided with a dump truck on Thursday on a New Jersey highway, killing a student and teacher and sending dozens to area hospitals. Mark Lennihan AP Photo