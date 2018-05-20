Former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, front, arrives at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum before 2018 Profile in Courage award ceremonies, Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Boston. Landrieu is scheduled to be presented with the award during ceremonies Sunday.
Former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, front, arrives at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum before 2018 Profile in Courage award ceremonies, Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Boston. Landrieu is scheduled to be presented with the award during ceremonies Sunday. Steven Senne AP Photo
Former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, front, arrives at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum before 2018 Profile in Courage award ceremonies, Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Boston. Landrieu is scheduled to be presented with the award during ceremonies Sunday. Steven Senne AP Photo

National

Mayor who pulled Confederate statues honored with JFK award

The Associated Press

May 20, 2018 06:08 PM

BOSTON

The former mayor of New Orleans has been honored for his leadership in removing Confederate memorials in his city.

Mitch Landrieu (LAN'-droo) was presented with the 2018 John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award Sunday night in Boston for standing behind his decision to take down four monuments.

The John F. Kennedy Library Foundation paid tribute to Landrieu for taking the action despite legal challenges and outright threats from those who insist the Confederacy is an important part of New Orleans' heritage.

In his speech, Landrieu acknowledged that history cannot be changed, but said that we are far enough removed "to acknowledge, understand, reconcile and, most importantly, choose a better future for ourselves."

President Kennedy's grandson, Jack Schlossberg, made the presentation.

The award has been presented annually since 1989.

  Comments  