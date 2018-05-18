Student basketball player asked for a drink. Then he ‘just died,’ Tennessee coach says

It still feels like a dream, Tyner Academy's boy's basketball coach told WTVC.
One of his players, high school sophomore Javon Craddock, 16, was playing basketball at a Boys and Girls Club in Chattanooga, Tennessee when he suddenly collapsed on Wednesday, E'Jay Ward told the Times Free Press.
Craddock stopped playing, asked for a drink and “just died,” Ward told the newspaper. Nothing had indicated something was wrong with the teen, and he didn’t have any known health conditions, Ward said.
Crews responded to a medical emergency at the club, a police spokesperson confirmed to WRCB. Police say the juvenile was taken to a hospital, where he died, WDEF reported. Officials haven’t released a cause of death. Police haven’t provided further details on the incident.
Ward told WTVC it doesn’t quite seem real. "But at the end of the day, we're going to keep on pushing,” he said. “Keep on fighting.”
Ward describes the teen as a promising basketball star on the rise. "This upcoming year was going to be a breakout year for him," he told the news station. "He was probably the best shooter in the state of Tennessee."
Craddock’s father, Corey, told WTVC his son was a “great kid.”
"He didn't get in any gangs, he didn't hang around the wrong people, he didn't smoke,” Corey Craddock said.
Tyner Academy said on Facebook that the school is “deeply saddened by the loss of our dear Javon Craddock.” The academy says Craddock was “an exceptional basketball player and loved by both students and teachers.”
