Shaun Harrison, a former high school dean, is accused of shooting a 17-year-old student in 2015.
Shaun Harrison, a former high school dean, is accused of shooting a 17-year-old student in 2015. Suffolk County District Attorney's Office
Shaun Harrison, a former high school dean, is accused of shooting a 17-year-old student in 2015. Suffolk County District Attorney's Office

National

School dean hired teen to sell drugs — then tried to kill him ‘execution-style,’ authorities say

By Crystal Hill

chill@mcclatchy.com

May 17, 2018 07:01 PM

He was the kind of at-risk student that Shaun Harrison, 58, was supposed to be helping. But instead, Harrison got the teen involved in a drug operation — and tried to kill him when they got in a disagreement, prosecutors allege.

Harrison’s trial on charges of armed assault and illegal gun possession began Thursday in Boston, the Boston Globe reported. The former English High School dean of students and reverend is accused of shooting 17-year-old Luis Rodriguez “execution-style” one night in March 2015 in a dispute over marijuana sales, the newspaper reported.

Promising “girls and weed,” Harrison lured the teen to a dark area, authorities said, MassLive reported. Then Harrison allegedly shot him in the head and left Rodriguez “to die in the street,” said Suffolk Assistant District Attorney David Bradley, the Globe reported.

The shooting was captured by surveillance video at a nearby business, police said at the time, Boston.com reported.

A car that was passing by stopped for Rodriguez, who cried out for help, according to testimony Thursday, the Boston Globe reported. “I don’t want to die. Please help me. I don’t want to die,” Rodriguez reportedly told the person who came to his aid. Rodriguez survived.

Harrison vehemently denied accusations that he used his position to recruit students as drug dealers after holding his position at the school for just a month, WHDH reported in 2016.

"I never lived a double life. I never, never, sold drugs. I never, never sold drugs, I never, sold guns, never turned kids into gang members," he said. "Me? I would not even know how to do that."

Harrison had a reputation as an advocate for Boston youth and was known as someone who kept kids from violence, not someone who inflicted it, MassLive.com reported.

"I am not a gang member. I’m the Rev,” he told WHDH.

Harrison was fired days after the shooting, a Boston Public Schools spokeswoman told Boston.com.

Defense attorney Bruce Carroll said the evidence against his client won’t hold up, the Globe reported.

The Atlanta Police Department released surveillance video showing a suspect who jumped over the counter at the Rite Aid Pharmacy, located at 891 Ponce de Leon Avenue, and stole 10 bottles of Promethazine. McClatchyAtlanta Police Department

Related stories from Fresno Bee

  Comments  