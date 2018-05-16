Las Vegas shooting witnesses describe chaos and compassion

FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2017, file photo, people assist a wounded woman at the Tropicana hotel during an active shooter situation on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. Witness accounts of gunfire, chaos, blood, heartbreak and survival emerged Wednesday, May 16, 2018, in police reports made public seven months after the Las Vegas Strip shooting that became the deadliest event of its kind in modern U.S. history. Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, File Chase Stevens