Frank McCulloch, newspaperman with 50-year career, dies

In this Sept. 28, 2014 photo provided by Amy Beck/Nevada Sagebrush Alumni Chapter, Frank McCulloch who was presented with the Nevada Sagebrush Alumni Chapter Lifetime Achievement Award poses for a photo at home in Santa Rosa, Calif. McCulloch, who covered the Vietnam War from the front lines and later worked as editor for newspapers across the U.S. during a half-century journalism career, has died at age 98. McCulloch died Monday, May 14, 2018, at a Santa Rosa nursing facility where he'd been treated for a brief illness, according to Warren Lerude, a longtime friend and colleague. Nevada Sagebrush Alumni Chapter via AP Amy Beck