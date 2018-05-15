Cop steps in when dad stabs his 2-year-old daughter and her mom with a steak knife, video shows

SHARE COPY LINK Police in Jonesboro, Ark. were present when the father took out a knife at a custody exchange and stabbed the mother. The pair's 2-year-old daughter was also slashed in the arm. Theodis Coleman is charged with domestic battery Jonesboro Police Department

Police in Jonesboro, Ark. were present when the father took out a knife at a custody exchange and stabbed the mother. The pair's 2-year-old daughter was also slashed in the arm. Theodis Coleman is charged with domestic battery Jonesboro Police Department