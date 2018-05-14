Lawyer: Guantanamo Bay detainee denied motion to show art

FILE - In this Nov. 27, 2017, file photo, a man takes a picture of artwork made by detainees of the Guantanamo Bay Detention Camp at an exhibit at at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York, including a piece, far left, by Ammar Al Baluchi, a nephew of alleged 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed. Al Baluchi will not be allowed to publicly distribute art he makes in his cell at the Guantanamo Bay detention center after a judge denied a motion asking for Department of Defense restrictions to be lifted, one of his attorneys said on Monday, May 14, 2018. Seth Wenig, File AP Photo