Cincinnati mayor: 'We failed' in case of teen dying in van

In a Tuesday, April 17, 2018 photo, Cincinatti Mayor John Cranley hugs a member of Kyle Plush's family before council's Law and Public Safety Committee meeting where Kyle Plush's death after he accidentally got pinned in the fold-away back seat of a minivan was discussed inside the Council Chambers at City Hall in Cincinnati. The teen’s April 10 death has triggered long-overdue plans for upgrades at the city emergency center and helped force the city manager’s resignation, and more changes could come after the Cincinnati police department’s internal probe, the county prosecutor’s investigation and vehicle safety reviews. The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP Meg Vogel