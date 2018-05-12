Cops say he murdered, possibly raped a toddler. Girl's mother said she doesn't buy it

The mother of a 3-year-old said she received an ominous call from her live-in boyfriend Deonte Miller on Friday.
She got back to her house just outside of Forrest City, Arkansas — and found her daughter unresponsive with bruises all over the upper-half of her body, police told KAIT8. There was evidence that someone had tied a cord around her neck, police say, and officers found blood that suggests the girl may have been raped.
The woman called police, who rushed the child to a nearby hospital while giving her CPR, Fox13 reported. Doctors put the girl on life-support, but she died hours later.
Miller now faces a charge of capital murder, KAIT8 reported. He was denied bond.
But the girl's mother told WREG that she doesn't think Miller, who she met in November, had anything to do with the death. The mother's name has not been released by law enforcement.
"I don’t think he would do anything like that," she said in an interview with the TV station.
Neighbor John Love agreed with the mother.
"He was very friendly with the children," he told WREG. "I didn’t see anything in his personality that would say he would do anything to any of the children."
But police told KAIT8 that Miller changed his story five times.
St. Francis County Sheriff Bobby May shared some of these varying accounts with WREG.
"One is she was out, they were out riding the bicycles and fell," he said. "Another was she was jumping up and down on the bed and fell."
Police are continuing to investigate, according to Fox13. The findings of the rape kit are pending.
