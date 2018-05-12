Hannique Ruder, a 65-year-old resident living in the Leilani Estates subdivision, stands on a mound of hardened lava near Pahoa, Hawaii on Friday, May 11, 2018. The Kilauea volcano has destroyed more than 35 structures since it began releasing lava from vents about 25 miles (40 kilometers) east of the summit crater.
Hannique Ruder, a 65-year-old resident living in the Leilani Estates subdivision, stands on a mound of hardened lava near Pahoa, Hawaii on Friday, May 11, 2018. The Kilauea volcano has destroyed more than 35 structures since it began releasing lava from vents about 25 miles (40 kilometers) east of the summit crater. Jae C. Hong AP Photo
Hannique Ruder, a 65-year-old resident living in the Leilani Estates subdivision, stands on a mound of hardened lava near Pahoa, Hawaii on Friday, May 11, 2018. The Kilauea volcano has destroyed more than 35 structures since it began releasing lava from vents about 25 miles (40 kilometers) east of the summit crater. Jae C. Hong AP Photo

National

AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

The Associated Press

May 12, 2018 12:32 AM

Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week's images include Cinco de Mayo celebrations in Mexico; a resident standing on a cooled lava flow in Hawaii; and election workers in Malaysia.

___

This gallery contains photos from the week of May 5-11, 2018.

See the latest AP photo galleries: https://apimagesblog.com

___

Follow AP photographers on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers

Follow AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com http://www.apimages.com/

  Comments  