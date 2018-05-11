Judge: 15-year sentence for ex-leader of corrupt police unit

There were gasps and tears from relatives as the disgraced leader of a rogue Baltimore police unit was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison.
Former Sgt. Thomas Allers is the first member of the disbanded Gun Trace Task Force to be sentenced. He pleaded guilty to nine robberies in the federal racketeering case.
U.S. Judge Catherine Blake said Friday that Allers "emboldened what other people on the task force were doing."
Seven others were charged with robbery, extortion, and selling seized drugs. Several cooperated with the government. Allers did not.
