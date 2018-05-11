FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Baltimore Police Department shows police Sgt. Thomas Allers. The disgraced police sergeant who once led a rogue Baltimore police unit has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison, Friday, May 11, 2018. Allers is the first member of the disbanded Gun Trace Task Force to be sentenced. He had pleaded guilty to nine robberies over roughly three years in a federal racketeering case focused on the unit.(Baltimore Police Department via AP)
Judge: 15-year sentence for ex-leader of corrupt police unit

By DAVID McFADDEN and COURTNEY COLUMBUS Associated Press

May 11, 2018 08:08 PM

BALTIMORE

There were gasps and tears from relatives as the disgraced leader of a rogue Baltimore police unit was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison.

Former Sgt. Thomas Allers is the first member of the disbanded Gun Trace Task Force to be sentenced. He pleaded guilty to nine robberies in the federal racketeering case.

U.S. Judge Catherine Blake said Friday that Allers "emboldened what other people on the task force were doing."

Seven others were charged with robbery, extortion, and selling seized drugs. Several cooperated with the government. Allers did not.

