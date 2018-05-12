She tried helping a drunk man home — until he turned into an armed kidnapper, Utah cops say

A waitress tried to keep a drunk man off the road and help him get home last week — and he showed his gratitude by holding her and another woman at gunpoint, according to Utah police.
Yunior Pinto-Zepeda, 29, was drinking a lot at the West Valley City, Utah restaurant on May 3, authorities said. He was too drunk to drive, so the waitress called him a taxi, a jail report said, KSL reported.
But Pinto-Zepeda didn’t want the taxi, and instead asked the waitress to drive him and his friend to their hotel, authorities said. She was already leery of Pinto-Zepeda, but agreed to drive him under the condition that a second waitress come along and another person follow behind in another car, KSL.com reported.
Once the woman was behind the wheel of the truck, Pinto-Zepeda allegedly pulled out a gun, police said, pointing it at her head and telling her “she will take him anywhere he tells her to.” When one of the waitresses asked him to put the gun down, he told her to shut up, the report said, according to FOX 13.
Both waitress were able to flee with the friend who followed them after they got to the hotel, authorities said. They haven’t been identified.
A friend of Pinto-Zepeda later told police that the gun was fake and that the suspect had been “acting crazy,” police said, FOX 13 reported.
Court records show the Guatemalan native was charged this week with aggravated assault and kidnapping.
This isn’t the first time a waitress ended up in harm’s way. A woman at a Chelsea, Massachusetts restaurant was slashed in the neck on Monday after she chased a patron who dined and dashed, police said.
Police say the woman confronted the man as he was getting into his car. Then he allegedly pulled out a knife, the Boston Globe reported.
A waitress was kidnapped and sexually assaulted after being offered a ride home by a customer in Edinburg, Texas last year, police said, reported CBS 4 News.
Comments