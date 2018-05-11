In this Thursday, May 10, 2018, file photo, protesters burn a Chinese flag during a rally at its consulate to protest China's deployment of missiles on the Philippine-claimed reefs in South China Sea in the financial district of Makati city, east of Manila, Philippines. The protesters condemned China for "aggressively asserting its claim" to the Spratlys Group of islands and also accused President Rodrigo Duterte of "accommodating the Chinese government to secure loans to fund his ambitious projects."
AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

The Associated Press

May 11, 2018 12:45 AM

Protesters in the Philippines burn a Chinese flag to protest Beijing's deployment of missiles on South China Sea outposts that are also claimed by other countries.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, Malaysia's veteran politician Mahathir Mohamad speaks at a news conference following a historic election victory that broke the ruling coalition's 60-year grip on power and returned him to office as prime minister at age 92.

In Pyongyang, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Pompeo secured the release of three Americans ahead of a summit between Kim and President Donald Trump in Singapore on June 12.

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.

