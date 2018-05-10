Body cam footage shows Okla. police shoot pit bull after it, three others maul woman

Oklahoma City police officers shot and killed a pit bull after it attacked a woman. Her right arm had to be amputated, and doctors are working to save her leg.
Oklahoma City Police
