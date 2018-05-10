10 Things to Know for Today

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump greet former North Korean detainee Kim Dong Chul, raising his arms, upon his arrival with two other former detainees, Tony Kim and Kim Hak Song, behind Kim Dong Chul, Thursday, May 10, 2018, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. The three Korean-Americans were greeted by Trump beneath a giant American flag after they returned to the mainland U.S. early Thursday. Alex Brandon AP Photo