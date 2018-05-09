'They gonna kill me mom,' pregnant woman texted. Now three are accused in her slaying

Before she was killed, a pregnant 23-year-old Shaliyah Toombs sent what her mother saw as a "disturbing" text in the early morning hours of April 29.
The text, according to NewsOK, read, "They gonna kill me mom help me."
Three days later, on May 2, Toombs — seven months pregnant — was found dead in a parked pickup along an interstate outside of Oklahoma City, the state's Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.
Three suspects have been arrested in connection to her death — two of whom were found in north-central Arkansas on Saturday.
Authorities say Daniel Vasquez, of Oklahoma City, is accused of being an accessory after the fact and was arrested. Joshua Finkbeiner and Staci Harjo were located by Cleburne County, Arkansas, deputies and were arrested on suspicion of murder. Both are awaiting extradition to Oklahoma.
Toombs' mother, Twyla Taylor, told KFOR she reported her daughter missing on the night of April 29 after trying unsuccessfully to reach her by phone and on social media.
Taylor said she last heard from Toombs early April 29 when her daughter sent a text for help.
"It was disturbing and it was like, she's in trouble,” Taylor said to KFOR.
Toombs, who had two young children, was last seen in her apartment on the southwest side of Oklahoma City, authorities said.
Selfies of Toombs posted on Facebook show her spending time with her daughters. Another photo from 2015 shows Toombs pregnant.
Hours after an interview with the television station, Taylor learned that her daughter's body had been found in a truck near Goldsby, Oklahoma.
The truck belonged to Vasquez, who had reportedly approached a police officer inside a convenience store and said he had run out of gas and that there was a body inside his truck. according to KFOR.
Citing court records, NewsOK reported Vasquez went to Toombs' apartment around 1 a.m. April 29. Finkbeiner and Harjo later arrived, looking for a backpack Toombs allegedly stole.
Vasquez told authorities Toombs had borrowed Harjo's vehicle, which had a backpack containing a hard drive. The hard drive belonged to Finkbeiner's employer.
Vasquez said that's when he and Toombs were ordered at gunpoint to get inside a truck. The four drove to a farm somewhere in Cleveland County, Oklahoma, and then drove around some more, NewsOK reported.
Just before 5 a.m., Toombs' mother said, she received the text for help from her daughter's phone.
According to court records, police say Finkbeiner allegedly choked Toombs to death, and Vasquez said he was told to "finish her off," NewsOK reported. He told authorities she appeared to be dead before he started choking her.
Finkbeiner and Harjo allegedly left the truck with Vasquez, gave him some cash and told him to drive away.
