Manhattan DA to probe abuse allegations against Schneiderman

FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, file photo, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman speaks at a news conference in New York. Schneiderman, who had taken on high-profile roles as an advocate for women's issues and an antagonist to the policies of President Donald Trump, announced late Monday, May 7, 2018, that he would be resigning from office hours after four women he was romantically involved with accused him of physical violence in accounts published by The New Yorker. Seth Wenig, File AP Photo