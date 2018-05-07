AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Hawaii volcano destroys dozens of homes, forces evacuations
PAHOA, Hawaii (AP) — Hawaii's Kilauea volcano destroyed 26 homes and spewed lava hundreds of feet into the air, leaving evacuated residents unsure how long they might be displaced.
In revised figures Sunday, Hawaii County officials said another four unspecified structures were covered by lava.
Hawaii officials said the decimated homes were in the Leilani Estates subdivision, where molten rock, toxic gas and steam have been bursting through openings in the ground created by the volcano.
Some of the more than 1,700 residents who have been evacuated were allowed to briefly return to gather medicine, pets, and other necessities.
Officials say residents would be able to do so each day until further notice as authorities monitor which areas are safe.
___
Giuliani finds aiding Trump with his defense is a struggle
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's new attorney, Rudy Giuliani, is trying hard to support his client's stance on legal challenges coming from investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 election and a $130,000 hush payment to a porn actress, but he is off to a rough start.
The former New York City mayor is delivering confounding and at times contradictory statements as he mounts Trump's defense through the media in a bewildering display that has even the president's allies concerned. Giuliani's aggressive defense of the president in recent weeks has pleased Trump, but exasperated White House aides and attorneys.
Alan Dershowitz, a Harvard law professor who has informally counseled the president, said on NBC's "Meet the Press" that recent developments are aiding the efforts of special counsel Robert Mueller.
"It seems to me that the approach last week of the Trump team plays into the hands of Mueller's tactic to try, at any cost, to try to find technical violations against lower-ranking people so that they can be squeezed," said Dershowitz."
In an interview Sunday with ABC's "This Week," Giuliani dismissed as rumor his own statements about Trump's payment to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels, said he can't speak to whether the president lied to the American people when he denied knowledge of the silencing agreement and wouldn't rule out the president asserting his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination in the Russia investigation. Giuliani also couldn't say whether Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, had made similar payments to other women on the president's behalf.
___
Syria's Kurds put IS on trial with focus on reconciliation
QAMISHLI, Syria (AP) — The "Defense of the People" Court is an almost intimate place. Three judges — two men and a woman — sat behind a large desk. The defendant, a former Islamic State group fighter in Syria, faced them in a chair only a yard away, close enough for a conversation. A space heater in the center and mustard-colored couch and armchairs made the room even homier.
The judges are Kurds, belonging to the U.S-backed self-rule authority that the community has set up over much of the north and east of Syria. After defeating IS in battle, Syria's Kurds are now eager to show they can bring justice against the group's members. The emphasis is on leniency and reconciliation — in marked contrast to Iraq, where harsh and swift verdicts on IS suspects seem geared to vengeance.
Under questioning, the 19-year-old Syrian Arab — his hair bushy and beard scraggly from months in detention — described how he had joined IS for nine months, fighting government forces. He was wounded, eventually deserted and went into hiding. Then in November, when IS was collapsing, he turned himself in to Kurdish authorities.
"By God, I regret it," he said of his joining IS. He pleaded to the judges, "I want you to help me. I am married and my mother is also at home. I would really like to return to them."
"You did well," the judge replied. "It is in your favor that you were a minor when you enrolled and that you handed yourself in. Good behavior in jail will be even more beneficial."
___
Worry, fear in Iran ahead of Trump's decision on atomic deal
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — On the streets of Tehran, every day seems to bring more worry and fear ahead of President Donald Trump's decision this week on whether to pull America out of the nuclear deal with Iran.
Exchange shop windows that once showed rates for Iranian rial to U.S. dollar transactions have gone blank, as black-market rates have skyrocketed to 70,000 rials to the dollar, far higher than the newly government-imposed rate of 42,000 for $1.
Busy shopping districts that once saw newlyweds buying refrigerators and other major appliances now largely stand empty as people save their money. Some talk openly about leaving the country for anywhere else.
"All of us are thinking about the uncertain future ahead of us," said Mohammad Khaleghi, a 27-year-old appliance salesman on Tehran's Amin Hozour Street. "Everybody is doing that. Everybody is afraid of the future — even myself. I do not know what is going to happen, if I can survive in this business or not. This situation concerns us all."
The sense of foreboding gripping the Iranian capital ahead of Trump's Saturday deadline to decide what to do about the deal is a far cry from the jubilant street celebrations that greeted the 2015 nuclear accord with world powers. Then, people spoke with hope about Iran slowly losing its pariah status with the West, cemented in the aftermath of the 1979 Islamic Revolution and the hostage crisis at the U.S. Embassy in Tehran. Others praised President Hassan Rouhani, himself a cleric, and Iran's other relative moderates for lifting the crippling economic sanctions that choked Iran over its contested nuclear program.
___
Putin promises economic reforms as he takes oath of office
MOSCOW (AP) — Vladimir Putin took the oath of office for his fourth term as Russian president on Monday and promised to pursue an economic agenda that would boost living standards across the country.
In a ceremony in an ornate Kremlin hall, Putin said improving Russia's economy following a recession partly linked to international sanctions would be a primary goal of his next six-year term.
"Now, we must use all existing possibilities, first of all for resolving internal urgent tasks of development, for economic and technological breakthroughs, for raising competitiveness in those spheres that determine the future," he said in his speech to thousands of guests standing in the elaborate Andreevsky Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace and two adjacent halls.
"A new quality of life, well-being, security and people's health — that's what's primary today," he said.
Although Putin has restored Russia's prominence on the world stage through military actions, he has been criticized for inadequate efforts to diversify Russia's economy away from its dependence on oil and gas exports and to develop the manufacturing sector.
___
From Bakersfield to DC, McCarthy's unlikely rise in GOP
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — People watching Rep. Kevin McCarthy's political rise often marvel at how he got here. He's the not-so-serious guy who used to bop around town selling sandwiches and cars before dipping into politics. He was considered likable and fun, but hardly Bakersfield's star pupil.
The rest of the country might be stunned, too, if Republicans win in November and McCarthy succeeds in his quest to become speaker of the House, next in line after the vice president to the presidency.
Yet many in Bakersfield are musing that "Kevin" — he's still just easygoing, uncomplicated Kevin here — might actually pull off this ascent. The Republican Party insiders who nurtured his career are proud, if a bit surprised. Critics are just as stumped at what they see as a new, low bar for top leadership. But in this under-examined corner of California's Trump country, there's also a bit of told-you-so defiance that McCarthy's brand of hustle and persistence pays off, even in Washington.
"People probably have a certain perception of Kevin — he didn't graduate from Harvard or do a lot of things politicians do," said Rick Priest, a McCarthy pal since the seventh grade. "He works hard. He has a lot of people behind him here."
"I'm not going to suggest everything's going to be glitter and fairy dust if he becomes speaker," said Larry Starrh, a third-generation family farmer who has watched McCarthy mature from intern to potential House speaker. But McCarthy has the kind of energy and attitude that "takes care of a lot of things."
___
Chelsea Manning: Insurgent bid for US Senate is genuine
NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Chelsea Manning is no longer living as a transgender woman in a male military prison, serving the lengthiest sentence ever for revealing U.S. government secrets. She's free to grow out her hair, travel the world, and spend time with whomever she likes.
But a year since former President Barack Obama commuted Manning's 35-year sentence, America's most famous convicted leaker isn't taking an extended vacation. Far from it: The Oklahoma native has decided to make an unlikely bid for the U.S. Senate in her adopted state of Maryland.
Manning, 30, filed to run in January and has been registered to vote in Maryland since August. She lives in North Bethesda, not far from where she stayed with an aunt while awaiting trial. Her aim is to unseat Sen. Ben Cardin, a 74-year-old Maryland Democrat who is seeking his third Senate term and previously served 10 terms in the U.S. House.
Manning, who also has become an internationally recognized transgender activist, said she's motivated by a desire to fight what she sees as a shadowy surveillance state and a rising tide of nightmarish repression.
"The rise of authoritarianism is encroaching in every aspect of life, whether it's government or corporate or technological," Manning told The Associated Press during an interview at her home in an upscale apartment tower. On the walls of her barely furnished living room hang Obama's commutation order, and photos of U.S. anarchist Emma Goldman and British playwright Oscar Wilde.
___
AP Explains: Why every vote is not equal in Malaysia polls
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia's opposition parties have never come close to winning a majority of seats in a national election, even in 2013 when their total vote exceeded the ruling coalition. That year, the ruling National Front won 47 percent of votes but 60 percent of the seats in Parliament. The party has advantages in this election too. Opposition parties and activists have long complained they're unable to compete on equal terms. Here are some reasons why:
___
RURAL SEATS ARE KEY
Not every vote is equal. Multi-ethnic urban seats, which lean toward the opposition, generally have much higher numbers of voters than those dominated by rural majority Malays, who traditionally support the National Front. That means it takes fewer votes to elect a government lawmaker than it does to elect an opposition lawmaker. Tindak, a group lobbying for reform of the electoral system, says one third of voters decide half of the seats. These distortions are particularly evident in the thinly populated states of Sabah and Sarawak on the island of Borneo, which together elect a quarter of seats in Parliament.
___
___
Springsteen escorts Van Zandt in to New Jersey Hall of Fame
ASBURY PARK, N.J. (AP) — Oh what a night: Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons were inducted Sunday into the New Jersey Hall of Fame, but it was Bruce Springsteen who stole what could have been Meryl Streep's show.
The Boss made a surprise appearance at Asbury Park's Convention Hall to introduce his longtime friend and guitarist Steven Van Zandt into the hall. Springsteen himself was admitted a decade earlier.
The two joined forces onstage and played "I Don't Want To Go Home," trading vocals and eventually welcoming the entire class of inductees — and many of their family members — onstage to close the show.
"We did the impossible: We made New Jersey hip," said Van Zandt, who is from Middletown.
Then, referring to his surprising second career as an actor in the hit HBO series "The Sopranos," in which he played mobster Silvio Dante, Van Zandt quipped, "I had the experience of witnessing New Jersey become fashionable twice in one lifetime. Thank you, New Jersey; you have been very, very good to me."
___
Expansion Golden Knights top Sharks to make conference final
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Shortly after the San Jose Sharks were denied by the iron for the fourth time of the night, Marc-Andre Fleury rubbed the goal post to thank it for his good fortune.
There's something magical about the ride the expansion Vegas Golden Knights have been on all season and now it's going all the way to the Western Conference Final.
Fleury made 28 saves in his fourth shutout of the playoffs and the Golden Knights have made it to the NHL's final four in their inaugural season after beating the San Jose Sharks 3-0 in Game 6 of their second-round series Sunday.
"It was maybe a little bit of a shock, but I'm proud of our team, our organization, the way they did things here," Fleury said. "I'm proud to be where we are right now."
Fleury, who was part of three Stanley Cup-winning teams in Pittsburgh, is a main reason for the success. He allowed just three goals in a first-round sweep against Los Angeles, posted shutouts in Games 1 and 6 against the Sharks and was also spectacular in an overtime win in Game 3.
