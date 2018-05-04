‘Captain Jack Sparrow’ had glue huffing supplies, kicked cops shackling him, police say

A Tennessee man nicknamed “Captain Jack Sparrow” is in jail after police say they found him talking incoherently and yelling Wednesday afternoon, and discovered a trove of inhalants and huffing supplies in his pants.

Bystanders alerted police after they noticed the man’s “odd behavior” in downtown Knoxville around 4:30 p.m., WVLT reports. When officers approached Brian Zielinski, 29, he just kept walking “and appeared to be under the influence of some type of inhalant," according to a police report obtained by the TV station.

Cops searched Zielinski and discovered some clues into his behavior, the report said: Two bottles of super glue were tucked in the front pockets of his pants, WVLT reports, and he had a sunglasses case stuffed with little light bulbs that had straws affixed to the ends, police said. Zielinski said they were tools for huffing glue, according to the police report.

Zielinski was arrested on charges of possessing intoxicants and drug paraphernalia for unlawful purposes, evading arrest and disorderly conduct, according to Knox County jail records. Bond was set at $2,750, jail records said.

Brian Zielinski, 29 Sequatchie County Jail

This isn’t Zielinski’s first run-in with police. He was arrested on burglary charges in October 2017 while wearing a pirate costume, according to police in Dunlap, Tennessee. And WATE reports that Zielinski, a member of the Hells Angels motorcycle gang, had a nickname to match the outfit: “Captain Jack Sparrow.”

Dunlap police told WATE that Zielinski’s outfit during the burglary arrest included a black pirate hat, red gloves, a brown jacket and a black vest. The arrest occurred after Zielinski sneaked back into a friend’s house — which he’d been kicked out of for “acting crazy” — and started getting belligerent, WDEF reports.

Police told the WDEF that Zielinski had to be Tased before they could take him to jail. Over the summer, Zielinski had been known to walk around Dunlap sporting his pirate costume.

During the search this week, police said they also uncovered a small scale, as well as crystal residue in the suspect's bag, WVLT reports. And after Zielinski had been handcuffed, the struggle wasn’t over — he then tried to flee, and had to be restrained on the sidewalk, police said. Then he told police to kill him and banged his head against the ground, the police report said, kicking officers as they attempted to put leg shackles on him.

"His actions created an unreasonable amount of noise that was preventing the surrounding pubic from carrying on with their lawful activities," the police report said, according to WBIR.

Zielinski is set to appear in court Friday for arraignment on the charges from Wednesday, according to jail records.