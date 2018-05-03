Warren Jeffs' Utah home converted into sober living house

In this April 30, 2018, photo, Jena Jones, Director of the Short Creek Dream Center, guides a tour through the renovated facility, formally the home of polygamous sect leader Warren Jeffs in Hildale, Utah. The sprawling house surrounded by towering brick walls has been converted into a sober living center by Evangelical missionaries, the latest sign of the group’s dwindling control of the small community on the Utah-Arizona border. The Spectrum via AP Chris Caldwell