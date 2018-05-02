Forest Service has more cash to fight catastrophic wildfires

Acting U.S. Forest Service Chief Vicki Christiansen speaks Wednesday at a news conference in Boise at the National Interagency Fire Center about wildfire spending. Also taking part are, from left, U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho; U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon; U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho; and U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho. Keith Ridler AP Photo