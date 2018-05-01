Police charged 17-year-old Edricus Jumario Mayfield with sexual battery, cruelty to children and more after he allegedly broke into a woman's apartment with a baseball bat and assaulted her in front of her two young children. Police say Jumario was arrested for an unrelated crime and his fingerprints matched those left at the alleged assault back in 2016.
Police charged 17-year-old Edricus Jumario Mayfield with sexual battery, cruelty to children and more after he allegedly broke into a woman's apartment with a baseball bat and assaulted her in front of her two young children. Police say Jumario was arrested for an unrelated crime and his fingerprints matched those left at the alleged assault back in 2016. Gainesville Police Department

Kids watched as teen with baseball bat broke into home and attempted to rape their mom, Ga. cops say

By Scott Berson

May 01, 2018 11:27 AM

Since June 2016, police have searched for an assailant they say broke into a woman's apartment in Gainesville, Ga., and sexually assaulted her in front of her children.

Now, nearly two years later, Gainesville Police say a set of matching fingerprints has tied a teenager to the assault.

Police say someone broke into a woman's apartment and sexually assaulted her in front of her 4-year-old and 9-year-old children in 2016, according to a release posted on Facebook. During the assault, the suspect bruised the victim's arms with a baseball bat, police told The Gainesville Times.

Police investigated, but the case soon went cold.

"During the initial incident, we were able to obtain physical evidence, one being prints. We ran those prints through the system initially (and) did not get any returns,” Sgt. Kevin Holbrook told the Gainesville Times.

For months, nothing came back. Until something did.

Edricus Jumario Mayfield, a 17-year-old from the nearby town of Flowery Branch, had been arrested on an unrelated crime, Fox 5 reported. When Gainesville Police did their routine check for matching prints, suddenly they had a match.

Mayfield was charged with with home invasion, kidnapping with bodily injury, aggravated sexual battery, attempted rape, and two counts of cruelty to children in the 3rd degree, according to Hall County Jail records. He was booked on April 28.

"We are fortunate to have this type of technology available in house," Chief Carol Martin wrote on Facebook. "We are even more fortunate to have persistent investigators who go above and beyond to bring justice for these victims. The officers who work these heinous crimes do so with compassion and a passion for the job; they do not forget about the victims, their families, or the case."

