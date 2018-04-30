NRA group says don't blow up your cooler — but it still wants to stick it to Yeti

The National Rifle Association does not want its members to destroy their Yeti coolers in an act of protest.

But it has another idea of how to stick it to the company that it says cut ties with the NRA.

In a letter, the NRA Institute for Legislative Action asked members to put a big sticker on their Yeti products rather than destroy the expensive coolers. And it's not just any sticker that will mask the Yeti logo: It says "I STAND WITH THE NRA FOUNDATION."

Yeti coolers "cost too much money to destroy to make a statement. Let a sticker make your statement," former NRA President Marion P. Hammer wrote in the letter.

Hammer described several ways supporters of the gun group shouldn't treat their Yeti products, including blowing them up — as one South Carolina man famously did April 23.

"Don’t blow up your YETI cooler. Don’t shoot your YETI cooler full of holes. Don’t chain your YETI cooler to the back of your pick-up truck and drag it down the highway. Don’t glue a toilet seat to YETI cooler. Don’t hang your YETI cooler in a tree and beat it with a baseball bat," Hammer wrote.

The sticker not only takes a shot at Yeti, but it markets the NRA in a visible way. And it will be given away for free at the NRA's annual meeting and convention in Dallas this weekend.

Hammer wrote that the stickers will also be available at local “Friends of NRA Banquet & Auctions.”

This continues the fallout from the NRA claim that Yeti has joined a number of businesses that have distanced themselves from the NRA or gun manufacturers after several high-profile shootings.

On April 20, the NRA sent a letter to its members saying "YETI has declined to do business with The NRA Foundation saying they no longer wish to be an NRA vendor, and refused to say why. They will only say they will no longer sell products to The NRA Foundation.”

On April 23, Yeti responded to the NRA's claims, saying it only notified the NRA Foundation and other organizations that it was “eliminating a group of outdated discounting programs.”

Hammer called that statement from Yeti damage control following backlash from NRA members and supporters who started to boycott Yeti products, in addition to destroying them.

The NRA isn't the only organization asking people to stop destroying Yeti coolers. The Hartsville Police Department in South Carolina made a similar plea after Facebook video of Bryan Atkinson blowing up his cooler went viral.

"If you don't want your coolers, we can take them," public information officer Lt. Mark Blair said. "We can use them to store cold water and sports drinks for our officers during the summer months."