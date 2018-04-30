When gun sale went bad, they called mom - then 2 men were found dismembered in a pond, Okla. police say

The two men, both 21-years-old and black, disappeared on a Saturday after witnesses say gunfire erupted when the two entered a white van, Fox 25 reported.
Four days later, when police pulled Jaron Moreland and Alize Smith's mutilated bodies from the bottom of a pond on April 18, a medical examiner told Moreland's grieving mother she had best "remember the vision that I have of him," because the damage done to his corpse was too great, she told KFOR.
Now a 16-year-old faces murder charges, and three others - including two of his family members - face charges as well.
Police say 22-year-old Kevin Don Garcia-Boettler and his 16-year-old brother met with Moreland and Smith in a grocery store parking lot in Moore, Okla., to buy a gun, according to the Norman Transcript. The meeting had been arranged on Craigslist, according to the paper.
The two brothers, who are white, had driven to the grocery store in a white van, which Moreland and Smith entered, KOKH reported.
“When they entered the vehicle, the white men said they heard a gun being racked,” Moore Police Sgt. Jeremy Lewis told the Norman Transcript. “So one of them fired four rounds.”
The bullets hit both Moreland and Smith, and as Garcia-Boettler sped out of the parking lot, police say the brothers called their mom, 40-year-old Crystal Boettler, who told them to drive the bodies to her boyfriend's house, KFOR reported.
When they arrived, police say the boyfriend, 43-year-old Johnny Shane Barker, helped the boys clean up the bloody van and sink the two bodies in a nearby pond with bricks, according to KOCO. The bodies had been dismembered, according to News9.
A tip reportedly led police to the property where they found the truck four days later, alongside cleaning products and a power washer, according to KFOR. In the van, police found dried blood spattered on the ceiling and "a bucket of water with a chainsaw bar inside and soaking in the water along with several jigsaw blades," according to the station.
"We're just glad that we get some closure and we found him," Moreland's uncle Anthony Anderson told KFOR as police searched the residence. "We needed this."
“It’s like my whole world’s been crumbled,” Moreland's mother Kennetha told KFOR.
Smith's family is still grieving too.
“I won’t get to see my only son ever again,” Alize's mother Destiny Smith told News9. “Not only was he taken, I cannot even bury him the proper way.”
She told the station she believed it was a "hate crime," but Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn told the station his office had investigated and rejected the possibility.
A total of four people have been charged in connection to the murders. The 16-year-old faces charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, unlawful removal of a dead body, desecration of human corpse and possessing a firearm after delinquent adjudication, according to KOCO. His brother Garcia-Boettler, Barker, and the mother, Crystal Rachelle Boettler, have been charged with accessory after the fact, according to the station.
