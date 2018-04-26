'I'm a snake! I'm a snake!' he yelled at Texas cops. Then he bit one of them, they say

Police in Wichita Falls, Texas, have arrested a man they say stormed out of a bathroom, flailing his arms and yelling: "I'm a snake! I'm a snake!"
David Young III, 45, was arrested on April 16, charged with two counts of assault on a public servant, and also served a warrant out of Denton County for failure to appear for a prior offense, according to jail records.
According to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by the Wichita Falls Times Record News, the charges stem from an incident on Feb. 27, when police responded to a home in the 4700 block of Bonny Drive on an assault call.
They encountered a man outside the home who would not identify himself, and they spotted blood spatter on the front porch and inside the home, the newspaper reported.
When they went inside the house, Young came out of the bathroom shirtless, swinging his arms violently and repeatedly shouting that he was a snake, according to KFDX. He did not comply with officers' orders to get down on the ground and appeared to be hallucinating.
The affidavit referred to Young's state as one of "excited delirium."
While officers tried to take Young to the ground, they say, he spit on them, kicked one of them and bit another on the finger.
He was taken to United Regional Healthcare System for treatment. So was the "snakebit" officer, the Record News reported.
After his hospital stay, Young apparently managed to slip away from Wichita Falls police, as he was included on an April 6 "Texoma's Top 10 Most Wanted" radio segment from local station 1290AM.
Young remained in the Wichita County Jail on Thursday, with combined bond set at $52,008.
