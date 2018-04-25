In this Aug. 4, 2014, photo, Rick Butler, a nationally renowned volleyball coach from Chicago, watches a scrimmage during the first day of a volleyball camp at Abbott Sports Complex in Lincoln, Neb. Michigan State University has maintained ties to Butler for decades after he was publicly accused in 1995 of sexually abusing and raping six underage girls he trained in the 1980s. Letters obtained by The Associated Press from accusers' advocates show the school has been under pressure since at least 2017 to sever ties with Butler.
Coach's accusers: Schools should end relationships with him

By MICHAEL TARM AP Legal Affairs Writer

April 25, 2018 09:22 PM

CHICAGO

Dozens of colleges have kept ties to an influential volleyball coach long after he was publicly accused of sexual abuse and rape, and his accusers say the schools should end their relationships with him.

Rick Butler was accused of sexually abusing and raping underage girls who trained with him in the 1980s. His accusers say all schools have a moral obligation to sever ties with Butler.

Schools across the nation have for years attended Butler's recruiting showcases or played at his suburban Chicago facilities. Michigan State is among the schools that have played exhibitions at his facilities.

The campaign against Butler comes as Michigan State deals with questions about whether it could have done more to thwart Dr. Larry Nassar from abusing scores of young gymnasts over 20 years.

