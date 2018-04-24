Texas cops taunt their 'dearest' identity theft suspect on Facebook: 'Gurl, CALL ME'

No one likes robotic social media presences, but in law enforcement and public safety, it's important to strike the right tone when informing one's audience.
Police in Southlake went full-on "Becky" with their lingo in social media posts Tuesday about a warrant issued for an arrest in a local identity theft case.
Southlake DPS posted on Facebook and Twitter Tuesday afternoon, taunting a suspect named Crystal Ladawn Finley, who they say stole the identity of a local woman in order to open store credit cards at Home Depot, Best Buy, Victoria's Secret, Jared, the jewelry store, as well as other retailers.
"We've obvi been looking all over for you! Luckily, the loss prevention guys prevented you from getting too much property, amiright [sic]?" their post read, in part. "We have the warrant and we're letting all of our besties know what you've been up to. You're welcome to reach out to Detective Ellis, who is working this case at jdellis@ci.southlake.tx.us and he will totes [sic] fill you in. Gurl, CALL ME."
The post included a collage of images of the suspect they say is Finley, many of which came from security camera footage at the local stores where she allegedly used the credit cards.
Southlake DPS also said she went on the crime spree "while extremely pregnant."
Finley is also wanted for giving a fake ID to the other party in a traffic accident, while she was driving a friend's Jeep, according to the posts.
Most of the replies came from people who appreciated the police injecting a little humor into the situation. As of Tuesday afternoon the Facebook post had been shared more than 10,000 times, just three hours after the post was written.
But it did have some detractors as well.
"How sad that we live in a society where the police can ignore the Law Enforcement Code of Ethics," wrote one woman. "This may be legal but in reality you may as well hand out pitch forks to the public and a reward to capture her and lynch her. Posting isn't wrong, what is wrong is the lack of professionalism, lack of tact and class."
