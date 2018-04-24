Stuck in jail: Poor Mississippi inmates wait long for trial

In this April 10, 2018 photograph, a guard dog roams the perimeter of the Rankin County Detention Center in Brandon, Miss. Mississippi inmates waiting for trial often spend months or even years in local jails. A new survey provided exclusively to The Associated Press shows more than one-third of all of those jailed before trial had a stay of more than 90 consecutive days. More than 500 have been in jail longer than a year. Rogelio V. Solis AP Photo