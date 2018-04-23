Did a woman give birth outside the deadly Waffle House shooting? Not exactly

A woman gave birth to a baby after a gunman opened fire at a Waffle House near Nashville, Tennessee early Sunday, authorities said. And she was near the crime scene when it happened.
Roughly nine hours had passed since Travis Reinking, 29, allegedly used an AR-15 to kill four people and injure others at the restaurant at around 3:30 a.m. A car drove up to the scene, and the woman inside was in distress, according to the Tennessean.
Fire department spokesman Joseph Pleasant told McClatchy that there had been an accident in the area just before 1 p.m. Though it isn’t clear whether the woman was involved in the wreck or just caught in traffic near it, she ended up at the corner of the crime scene, where investigators and police were still present.
The woman had already given birth when medics arrived, Pleasant told McClatchy. The Tennessean reports that Tommy Hughes, a division manager for the restaurant chain, approached the car and saw the woman and her child inside. He reportedly helped with the baby as they waited for crews to arrive.
"The baby just decided it was time," a Waffle House spokesman told the Tennessean.
The mother and her child were both in good condition when they were taken to the hospital, Pleasant said.
Reinking opened fire in the Waffle House parking lot before storming the restaurant in the middle of the night, police said. A customer wrestled the weapon away from Reinking after multiple people were killed and injured, police said. Reinking then allegedly fled, sparking a massive manhunt, Associated Press reported.
Police said Monday he was taken into custody.
