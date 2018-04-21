'Perfect' 25-year marriage ends in bloodshed at Missouri salon, baffling loved ones

Their marriage was the envy of friends and relatives, until it ended in bloodshed Friday morning, violence that seemed to come out of nowhere.
Paul Truss had a sister who was killed by her husband about a decade ago in Kansas City. So Paul "knew that kind of pain," said Angela Monroe, a longtime friend.
She was in disbelief that the man she recalled growing up with attending a Pentecostal church in Kansas City, Kan., and later asking to be her child's godfather, would kill his wife, Chantille, and then take his own life.
"I know things don't just happen. I'm sure there's something, but to most people in their lives, they were just that couple," Monroe said.
"Turbulence" had been building in the Kansas City couple's relationship, said Paul's younger sister, Ira Truss.
Even so, the Arizona woman said she was stunned by her "loving" brother's deadly decisions.
Chantille Truss had gone to work early Friday morning. A hairdresser all her adult life, the 45-year-old mother of two adult sons with Paul and grandmother had recently started working at Sola Salon Studios off N.W. Murray Road in Lee's Summit, Mo.
She'd quickly built a rapport with her colleagues, which didn't surprise Pamela Ward, another longtime friend and relative by marriage.
"She was very outgoing, very personable," she said. "She loved working there."
Paul did have his "jealous spurts" through the years, Ward said. And the couple had endured "marital spats," but nothing out of the norm and nothing violent, as far as Ward knew.
Paul's older sister, Harolyn Wesley, said that "from the outside looking in, you thought they were the perfect couple."
So when the husband arrived about 7:30 a.m., armed, and gunned down his wife who was embarking on just another workday, it sent ripples of shock through their family and friend circles.
"I can't wrap my mind around this," said Ira Truss. "It cuts very deep."
Paul then drove to a lakeside parking lot, and, when police swarmed the area, he turned the gun on himself, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.
Paul Truss died just off Longview Lake, about five miles from where he'd killed Chantille.
In less than two hours, all the illusions of a perfect marriage had evaporated.
Ward said she wondered if it was in fact a marriage that Chantille Truss privately wanted to end.
"I'm thinking from our conversations it could have come to that," she said. "I guess that's just the whole jealousy thing. You don't want anybody else to have her. ... 'If she doesn't want me, we don't deserve life anymore.'"
Comments